Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 48.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 15.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cable One by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,925.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,848.49. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,124.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.