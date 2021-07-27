Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 141 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $191.24. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

