Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at $126,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at $154,000.

NASDAQ FRSGU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

