Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $769,000 Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,122,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,964,000 after buying an additional 112,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,446,000 after buying an additional 86,687 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in RLI by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 140,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 59,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,268,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI opened at $106.96 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.