Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 81,116 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

NASDAQ COOL opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

