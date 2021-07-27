Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 8,911 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 253.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,212,000 after buying an additional 97,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 20.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 48,387 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth $14,784,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

PAR opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

