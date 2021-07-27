JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc Acquires 283,500 Shares of Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 283,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $75.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 646.15%. Equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

