Jacobs Engineering Group (J) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.000-6.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.00-6.30 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:J opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $82.92 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

