J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $171.04. 604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,126. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $181.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.97. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,935.66 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

