ITHAX Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) Lock-Up Period To End on July 27th

ITHAX Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 27th. ITHAX Acquisition had issued 21,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS ITHXU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. ITHAX Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Get ITHAX Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $14,028,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,287,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,451,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,018,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,014,000.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.