iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cape ANN Savings Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,821,000 after purchasing an additional 969,363 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $438.86. 407,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,805. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.90 and a twelve month high of $442.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

