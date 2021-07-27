iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $48,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.47. 78,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,879. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

