iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,843,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after purchasing an additional 698,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,240,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 621,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,775,000 after buying an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

