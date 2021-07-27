iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises about 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,242,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,215,000 after buying an additional 341,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,389,000 after buying an additional 640,263 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,531.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 333,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,500. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

