Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 527,067 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.39. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.