IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-8.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55-13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.
IQVIA stock opened at $241.99 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
