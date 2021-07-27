IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.290-3.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.84.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,436. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $254.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.