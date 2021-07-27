IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Earnings Results

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $244.22. 16,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,436. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $254.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 115.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.84.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

