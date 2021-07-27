Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 238.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CZA stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

