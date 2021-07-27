Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCU. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCU stock opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $68.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

