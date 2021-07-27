Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath Sells 503 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total transaction of $488,734.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $966.10 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $987.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $892.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

