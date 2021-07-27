Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $1,233,180.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,275 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.20, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ISRG stock traded down $10.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $966.10. 533,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,440. The business’s 50-day moving average is $892.96. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $633.29 and a twelve month high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

