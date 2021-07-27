Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $127,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $529.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.46 and a twelve month high of $532.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.