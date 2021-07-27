International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.20

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IPF stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 140 ($1.83). 1,683,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,849. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.14. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 147.58 ($1.93). The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. The stock has a market cap of £313.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67.

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 91,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £119,359.34 ($155,943.74).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of International Personal Finance to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

