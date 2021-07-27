International Game Technology (IGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Game Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Game Technology stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46.

IGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

