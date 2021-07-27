Interfor (TSE:IFP) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$26.26 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$63.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IFP. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Interfor stock opened at C$26.23 on Monday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$14.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.25.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$849.31 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 5.7795611 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

