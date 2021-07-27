Intelligent Trading Foundation Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $25,394.77 and $3,167.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded up 63.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Intelligent Trading Foundation

ITT is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

