Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INTC. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.31 on Friday. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

