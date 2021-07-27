Intel Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

