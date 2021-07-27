Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

INTA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.49.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $32.91 on Monday. Intapp has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $33.26.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

