Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.86 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.49.

Get Intapp alerts:

INTA stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.