Intact Financial Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.54.

Shares of IFC opened at C$168.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$167.51. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$131.94 and a 12 month high of C$173.72. The firm has a market cap of C$29.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

