Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INSE. Truist started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

