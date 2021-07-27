Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398,546 shares in the company, valued at $37,329,775.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Demurjian acquired 2,694 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $7,597.08.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $23,600.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $28,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,855. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

