Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total value of $5,026,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,099,892.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $3,271,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $7.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.50. 17,172,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,220,231. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.83. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $362.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.75.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.