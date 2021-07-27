Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 78,973 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $30,813,685.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82.

NYSE:MA opened at $392.80 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $389.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,951,000 after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

