Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Director Acquires 6,545 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Director Saundra L. Pelletier bought 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $59.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCON shares. Jonestrading started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

