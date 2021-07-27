Insider Buying: Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Acquires 5,750 Shares of Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer James Crichton bought 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,697.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,200.

TSE:FTG traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 30,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,365. Firan Technology Group Co. has a one year low of C$1.46 and a one year high of C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.88 million and a P/E ratio of 46.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

