Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.22. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$20.93, with a volume of 302,093 shares changing hands.

INE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.05.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.88%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.