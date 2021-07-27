ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ING Groep in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ING Groep’s FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

NYSE:ING opened at $12.88 on Monday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.95.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.