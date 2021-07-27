Infinity Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,122 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average volume of 958 call options.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 266,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,069. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

