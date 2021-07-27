Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report sales of $48.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $193.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $196.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $177.60 million, with estimates ranging from $172.70 million to $182.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. 1,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.97. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $446.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.0% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 62,403 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 20.0% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 124,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $827,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

