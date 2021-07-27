Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%.
Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
