Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

