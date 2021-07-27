ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report $18.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the lowest is $16.14 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $15.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $69.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $73.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.19 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $116.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,064. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after buying an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

