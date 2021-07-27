Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMTX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $217.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

