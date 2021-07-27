IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 64.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.86 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

