iBTC (IBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $493.00

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 73.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One iBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iBTC has traded up 146.1% against the US dollar. iBTC has a market cap of $37,859.03 and approximately $493.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00037477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00108244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00131752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,262.43 or 0.99886206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.86 or 0.00822583 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

iBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.