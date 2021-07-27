Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Increased to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Iberdrola stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iberdrola has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $61.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8297 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is presently 49.40%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

