IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IAG. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

