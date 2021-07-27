IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,845,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

